Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDOC, GLNG, GPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 19,103 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 3,613 contracts, representing approximately 361,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 27,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 12,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

