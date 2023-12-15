Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SYF, PANW, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total of 42,357 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 12,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 38,371 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 23,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

