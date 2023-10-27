News & Insights

Markets
SSTK

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SSTK, GTLB, ELF

October 27, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total of 1,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 422,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 5,207 contracts, representing approximately 520,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 5,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SSTK options, GTLB options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks
 BAC Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of CBU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSTK
GTLB
ELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.