Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SSTK, GTLB, ELF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total of 1,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 422,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 5,207 contracts, representing approximately 520,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 5,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SSTK options, GTLB options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.