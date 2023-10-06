Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SP, TWLO, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SP Plus Corp (Symbol: SP), where a total volume of 1,429 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 142,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of SP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of SP. Below is a chart showing SP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 9,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 940,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 25,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
