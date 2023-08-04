Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, DOCN, CANO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 76,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 157.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 6,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 21,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,900 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cano Health Inc (Symbol: CANO) saw options trading volume of 42,510 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 147.8% of CANO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 26,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CANO. Below is a chart showing CANO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, DOCN options, or CANO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding SPKE
GG market cap history
Institutional Holders of ZSPH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.