Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, DOCN, CANO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 76,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 157.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 6,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 21,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,900 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cano Health Inc (Symbol: CANO) saw options trading volume of 42,510 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 147.8% of CANO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 26,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CANO. Below is a chart showing CANO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, DOCN options, or CANO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.