Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, C, DOV

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 91,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 20,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) options are showing a volume of 6,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,300 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
