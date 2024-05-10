News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, C, DOV

May 10, 2024 — 02:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 118,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 91,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 20,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) options are showing a volume of 6,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,300 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

