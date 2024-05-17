Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, AMAT, FTDR

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 93,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 213.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR) saw options trading volume of 13,658 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 180.5% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, AMAT options, or FTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Industrials Stocks
HEI Dividend History
WYNN market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.