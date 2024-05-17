News & Insights

Markets
SMCI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, AMAT, FTDR

May 17, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 199,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 289.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 12,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 93,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 213.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR) saw options trading volume of 13,658 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 180.5% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, AMAT options, or FTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Industrials Stocks
 HEI Dividend History
 WYNN market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
AMAT
FTDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.