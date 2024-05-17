Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, AMAT, FTDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 199,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 289.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 12,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 93,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 213.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR) saw options trading volume of 13,658 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 180.5% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

