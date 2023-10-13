Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIRI, OXY, LNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total of 132,649 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 20,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 63,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 8,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

