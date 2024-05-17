News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIBN, ZM, RCUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN), where a total of 7,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.8% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 419,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 32,781 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 119.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) saw options trading volume of 6,873 contracts, representing approximately 687,300 underlying shares or approximately 117% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,700 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

