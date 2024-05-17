Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIBN, ZM, RCUS

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 32,781 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 119.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) saw options trading volume of 6,873 contracts, representing approximately 687,300 underlying shares or approximately 117% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,700 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SIBN options, ZM options, or RCUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SHLD Split History
Institutional Holders of OMQS
BARK Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.