Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, J, HUM

Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) options are showing a volume of 2,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 7,072 contracts, representing approximately 707,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:
