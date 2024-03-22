Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, J, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 37,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 2,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) options are showing a volume of 2,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 7,072 contracts, representing approximately 707,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:

