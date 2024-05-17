Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, BALL, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 117,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 10,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 12,505 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,900 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 7,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

