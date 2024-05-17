Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, BALL, DLTR

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 12,505 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,900 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 7,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, BALL options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Calculator
CONE Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VYFC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.