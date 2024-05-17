News & Insights

Markets
SBUX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, BALL, DLTR

May 17, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 117,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 12,505 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,900 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 7,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, BALL options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Calculator
 CONE Price Target
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VYFC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
BALL
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.