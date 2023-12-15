Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBGI, SUI, TOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total of 2,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 409,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) options are showing a volume of 4,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of SUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of SUI. Below is a chart showing SUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 8,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 883,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,200 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

