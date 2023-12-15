News & Insights

Markets
SBGI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBGI, SUI, TOL

December 15, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total of 2,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 409,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) options are showing a volume of 4,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of SUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of SUI. Below is a chart showing SUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 8,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 883,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,200 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, SUI options, or TOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 IE Insider Buying
 Funds Holding KBLM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBGI
SUI
TOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.