Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SB, GPS, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB), where a total of 2,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of SB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 502,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of SB. Below is a chart showing SB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 35,486 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 844,800 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 3,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 795,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SB options, GPS options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

