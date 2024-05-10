Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SB, GPS, DKS

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 35,486 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 844,800 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 3,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 795,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
