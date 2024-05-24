News & Insights

Markets
ROST

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ROST, MSFT, EBAY

May 24, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), where a total volume of 23,171 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 156,877 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 13,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 43,113 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 11,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROST options, MSFT options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Largest BDCs by Net Assets
 Funds Holding DPRO
 Institutional Holders of Builders FirstSource

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROST
MSFT
EBAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.