Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ROST, MSFT, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), where a total volume of 23,171 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 156,877 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 13,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 43,113 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 11,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

