Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ROKU, XOM, AVD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 125,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 9,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 172,362 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 96.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 12,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Vanguard Corp. (Symbol: AVD) saw options trading volume of 1,626 contracts, representing approximately 162,600 underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of AVD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of AVD. Below is a chart showing AVD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, XOM options, or AVD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
