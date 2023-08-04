News & Insights

Markets
ROKU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ROKU, XOM, AVD

August 04, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 125,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 9,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 172,362 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 96.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 12,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And American Vanguard Corp. (Symbol: AVD) saw options trading volume of 1,626 contracts, representing approximately 162,600 underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of AVD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of AVD. Below is a chart showing AVD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, XOM options, or AVD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RGC shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WOMN
 Funds Holding BQY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
XOM
AVD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.