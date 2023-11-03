Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RKT, OEC, EXPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 13,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,900 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Orion SA (Symbol: OEC) options are showing a volume of 2,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) options are showing a volume of 6,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

