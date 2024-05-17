Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, CVX, JCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 116,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 14,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 32,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 25,378 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,200 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, CVX options, or JCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

