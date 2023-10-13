Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: REGN, PLAY, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 1,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 402,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 5,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,152 contracts, representing approximately 515,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, PLAY options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.