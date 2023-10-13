Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: REGN, PLAY, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 1,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 402,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:
Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 5,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,152 contracts, representing approximately 515,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for REGN options, PLAY options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ARK Investment Management Top Holdings
GLL market cap history
BANR Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.