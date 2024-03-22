Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RCL, PFE, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 10,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 4,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 199,866 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 52,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 21,535 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, PFE options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

