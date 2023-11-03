Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RCL, LUV, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 21,351 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 45,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 14,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 86,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

