Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: R, TDS, UNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total of 1,849 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 184,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month of 380,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 4,777 contracts, representing approximately 477,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 993,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 11,424 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,800 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for R options, TDS options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
