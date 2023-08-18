Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: R, RRX, ENV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total volume of 2,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 284,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 2,706 contracts, representing approximately 270,600 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) saw options trading volume of 3,008 contracts, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for R options, RRX options, or ENV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

