Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, PXD, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 41,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 24,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 7,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,800 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 14,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, PXD options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Calculator
KMPR shares outstanding history
STAA Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.