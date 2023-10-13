Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, PXD, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 41,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 24,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 7,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,800 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 14,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

