Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, CR, BXC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 101,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 12,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,203 contracts, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC) options are showing a volume of 453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,500 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, CR options, or BXC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: LOCC YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AWX
Institutional Holders of CLFD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.