Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, CR, BXC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 101,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 12,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,203 contracts, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC) options are showing a volume of 453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,500 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, CR options, or BXC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

