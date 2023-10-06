Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, ALK, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 95,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 5,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 12,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,500 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

