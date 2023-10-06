News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, ALK, BIIB

October 06, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 95,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 5,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 12,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,500 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, ALK options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
