Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTK, ADBE, RILY

January 20, 2023 — 05:04 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK), where a total volume of 45,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 489.2% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 15,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 56,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 253.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 10,336 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 219.6% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTK options, ADBE options, or RILY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

