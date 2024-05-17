Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PHIN, NAT, UNP

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 8,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 894,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,900 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 8,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PHIN options, NAT options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
