Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PEN, TGI, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN), where a total volume of 1,556 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI) saw options trading volume of 5,481 contracts, representing approximately 548,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of TGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TGI. Below is a chart showing TGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 16,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:
