Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORLY, INTC, LEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY), where a total of 1,690 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 379,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 176,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 35,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 7,063 contracts, representing approximately 706,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
