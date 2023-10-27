Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORCL, CAR, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 33,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 1,990 contracts, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 4,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 477,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, CAR options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Growth Stocks
TGB Historical Stock Prices
AROW Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.