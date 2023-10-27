Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORCL, CAR, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 33,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 1,990 contracts, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 4,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 477,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, CAR options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.