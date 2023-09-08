Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OCFC, DDOG, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC), where a total volume of 1,536 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 153,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.9% of OCFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of OCFC. Below is a chart showing OCFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 32,009 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 160,947 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 21,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

