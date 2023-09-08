News & Insights

OCFC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OCFC, DDOG, GOOG

September 08, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC), where a total volume of 1,536 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 153,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.9% of OCFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of OCFC. Below is a chart showing OCFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 32,009 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 160,947 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 21,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
