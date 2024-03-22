Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, NFLX, MSFT

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 58,176 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 185.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 5,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 168,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 22,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:
