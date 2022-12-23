Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, DIS, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 405,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 32,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 78,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,313 contracts, representing approximately 631,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
