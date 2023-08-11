News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, BKNG, CMG

August 11, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 148.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 325.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 127,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 11,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 313.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4300 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 7,502 contracts, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares or approximately 204.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1770 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1770 strike highlighted in orange:

