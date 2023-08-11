Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, BKNG, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 148.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 325.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 127,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 11,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 313.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4300 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 7,502 contracts, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares or approximately 204.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1770 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1770 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, BKNG options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding BBCN
FSII YTD Return
AVIR Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.