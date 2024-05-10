News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVAX, AVGO, INSM

May 10, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 243,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 627.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 19,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 41,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) saw options trading volume of 30,304 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 148.6% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 13,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, AVGO options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

