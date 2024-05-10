Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVAX, AVGO, INSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 243,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 627.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 19,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 41,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) saw options trading volume of 30,304 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 148.6% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 13,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, AVGO options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.