Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NTNX, UAL, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total volume of 16,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 43,151 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 321,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 23,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
