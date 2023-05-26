Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, RILY, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 427,881 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 698.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 23,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 16,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 516.1% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,500 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 328.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 104,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
