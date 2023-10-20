Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, BKNG, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 328,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 490.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 22,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 6,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 255.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 881,473 contracts, representing approximately 88.1 million underlying shares or approximately 194% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 52,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, BKNG options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
