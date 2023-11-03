Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTB, BAC, POOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), where a total volume of 6,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 613,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,200 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 293,003 contracts, representing approximately 29.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 20,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 2,267 contracts, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

