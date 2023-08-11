News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, META, EVLV

August 11, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 388,581 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 27,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 305,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 30,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVLV) options are showing a volume of 13,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.7% of EVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,100 underlying shares of EVLV. Below is a chart showing EVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

