Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, META, CBOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 352,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 30,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 269,874 contracts, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 24,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 4,558 contracts, representing approximately 455,800 underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, META options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.