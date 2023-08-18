Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRK, SFL, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 46,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,300 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:
SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) options are showing a volume of 5,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of SFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of SFL. Below is a chart showing SFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 5,709 contracts, representing approximately 570,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRK options, SFL options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dow Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PSL
UKW Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.