News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRK, SFL, BURL

August 18, 2023 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 46,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,300 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) options are showing a volume of 5,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of SFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of SFL. Below is a chart showing SFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 5,709 contracts, representing approximately 570,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, SFL options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dow Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PSL
 UKW Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
SFL
BURL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.