Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRK, SFL, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 46,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,300 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) options are showing a volume of 5,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of SFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of SFL. Below is a chart showing SFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 5,709 contracts, representing approximately 570,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, SFL options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.