Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: META, NFLX, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 529,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 53.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 230.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 39,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 167,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 218.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 20,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 529,750 contracts, representing approximately 53.0 million underlying shares or approximately 215.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 50,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

