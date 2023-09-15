Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MDRX, SNDX, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX), where a total of 6,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 663,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.5% of MDRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 834,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,100 underlying shares of MDRX. Below is a chart showing MDRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) saw options trading volume of 6,055 contracts, representing approximately 605,500 underlying shares or approximately 77% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 33,642 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDRX options, SNDX options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Warren Buffett Bank Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXNC
ABNB Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.