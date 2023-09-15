Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MDRX, SNDX, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX), where a total of 6,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 663,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.5% of MDRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 834,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,100 underlying shares of MDRX. Below is a chart showing MDRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) saw options trading volume of 6,055 contracts, representing approximately 605,500 underlying shares or approximately 77% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 33,642 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

