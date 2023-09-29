Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MDGL, REPL, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 2,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 3,462 contracts, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 12,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

