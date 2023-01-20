Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, SAM, KNSL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 145,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) saw options trading volume of 700 contracts, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of KNSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of KNSL. Below is a chart showing KNSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, SAM options, or KNSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

