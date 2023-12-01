Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: M, ENVX, LNTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 105,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 10,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 26,281 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) saw options trading volume of 4,510 contracts, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
