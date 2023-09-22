Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LRCX, AMT, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 8,021 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 802,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) options are showing a volume of 13,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,800 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 47,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, AMT options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.