Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LLY, FLR, SBUX

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 17,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 151.7% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,600 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 159,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 11,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
