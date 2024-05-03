Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LLY, FLR, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 41,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024 , with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 17,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 151.7% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,600 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 159,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 11,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, FLR options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.