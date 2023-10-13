Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KVUE, CROX, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE), where a total volume of 96,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 34,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 5,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,642 contracts, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,800 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

